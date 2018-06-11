FIFA World Cup: Thomas Muller chasing goal-scoring record

Germany will be looking to defend their title at Russia as Muller looks set to break the goalscoring record.

Thomas Muller will be one of the main players for Germany

The FIFA World Cup is just a few days away and football lovers from all over the world will witness 30 days of mindblowing football action. As the famous quote goes "Life is true to form and records are meant to be broken".

Starting from July 14th numerous records would tumble as some of the brightest footballers of the planet fight it out for the most coveted trophy in football history. When we speak about records the names of two great athletes come to our mind: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, these two pillars have defined a great footballing era for over a decade. However, football is an unpredictable game and true to the statement some records are meant to be broken by some of the most unbelievable sources of talent.

Thomas Muller will be coming into the World Cup with an eye for goals and with a chance of becoming the all-time highest goalscorer in World Cup history. The Bayern Munich midfielder has scored 10 goals in the World Cup and is 7 goals short of breaking a record set 4 years ago by his German counterpart Miroslav Klose.

Muller would be striving to get some goals under his belt in the group stage. The German has scored 5 goals each in his previous 2 World Cups. The 2010 FIFA World Cup was a successful campaign for Muller as he scored 5 goals and created 3 goals. He was declared as the joint top scorer of the tournament which earned him the prestigious Golden Boot.

Awards kept on coming as he was nominated the best young player award by overpowering other candidates like Giovani Dos Santos and Andre Ayew. Even after having a successful World Cup campaign, Muller was unsuccessful in guiding his team to World Cup glory only to finish 3rd after a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Spain in the semi-final.

Germany's miserable performance at Euro 2000 led to a mass restructuring of football in the Bavarian state. Die Mannschaft's youth talent development programme which was initiated from the early 2000s has played a major role in improving the depth of talent. The success of the programme has led to the gradual rise of Germany at the international level.

Thomas Muller came up from the Bayern Munich youth system as an 18-year-old and since then he has become one of the mainstays at the German club The talented midfielder has scored over 100 goals and a has won a staggering Seven Bundesliga titles.

The 2017/18 season was a successful campaign for Muller as he notched up a consecutive sixth Bundesliga title. The Bayern Munich attacker scored 18 goals and 18 assists in all competitions. Nicknamed "Raumdeuter" meaning interpreter of space, Muller is one of the most naturally gifted players. The midfielder is a great threat on the right flank usually makes clear-cut passes and finds attacking spaces for the team even under high-pressure situations.

Muller will be entering the World Cup in a rich vein of form. Joachim Low will be keen to have Muller in his plans. Under Low, Muller will be occupying the right flank and he will be entrusted with duties of providing inch-perfect crosses and scoring inside the box.

Who currently holds the record for most goals in World-Cups?

Miroslav Klose will be a Part of the Die Mannschaft coaching staff in Russia

Miroslav Klose currently holds the record for most goals scored in the World Cup. The German veteran has a haul of 16 goals in 24 matches.

Klose broke the record previously held by Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario, during the famous 7-1 drubbing of Brazil in the Semi-final of 2014 FIFA World Cup. Miroslav Klose was instrumental in Germany's successful campaign in Brazil. At the age of 37, the veteran striker Klose will be seen in an unfamiliar role in the form of a coaching staff under Joachim Low.

James Rodriguez: An outside chance for Success

Can he bring his goalscoring magic to Russia?

The Colombian superstar won the Golden boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup as he scored 6 goals for his team as they reached the quarter-finals only to be defeated by Brazil. The 29-year-old would be looking to add to his tally of 6 goals. But the chances of Rodriguez repeating his magical feat is bleak.

However, his Bayern Munich teammate has a better chance of improving his goal tally massively as he has a chance of representing the national team in 2022.

Why will Muller surpass Klose's Record?

Thomas Muller performs when it matters the most

Thomas Muller will be one of the key players for Germany in their quest for a record 5th World Cup at Russia. Chances of breaking Klose's record is high. The German talisman has a proven ability to score crucial goals in pressure situations.

His last two World cups have been a testimony of his exceptional talent. So the only question will be: can he do it? A superior attacking position and the chances of another World Cup clearly defines the odds.