FIFA World XI Review

The World XI was announced and as usual, we had the normal names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among it all. But unlike last year there are a few surprises which have been included.

With Luka Modric winning The Best Male footballer after edging his peers Mohammed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese not attending the awards.

Here are the Top 11 players in the world!

#1 David De Gea

Is De Gea the best?

There is no debate and argument over this, David De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world! Despite him having a poor World Cup he still earned his spot in the team and rightly so. He has already saved Manchester United several times this season with some sublime saves.

In the 17-18 Premier League season, he won the golden glove as United finished second. He had 18 clean sheets.

#2 Dani Alves

A bit of a surprise inclusion in this 11 man team, it is the Brazilian man Alves who only started 25 games for his club PSG. It was being said that there are other players who potentially deserved this position such as the likes of Dani Carvajal and even the Englishman Kyle Walker.

But it is not all his fault as he endured a serious rupture to his ligament at the end of last season. But, on the other hand, his tendency to get up and down the line with immense intensity providing quality either ends of the pitch has earned him a place.

