×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Find out the scenario where the Premier League winner could be decided by a playoff match at a neutral venue

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
131   //    12 May 2019, 17:39 IST

Premier League title race has entered the final day of the competition
Premier League title race has entered the final day of the competition

Manchester City and Liverpool have been involved in a Premier League title race this season which will be remembered for a very long time. Despite the League entering its final day, the Premier League winner is yet to be decided which shows how intensely both the teams have competed this season.

Manchester City are at the top of the table right now having 95 points with a goal difference of +69. On the other hand, Liverpool is just below them, 94 points with a goal difference of +65. Both teams have 1 game in hand with Manchester City playing 17th placed Brighton & Hove Albion away while Liverpool will go against the 7th placed Wolves at Anfield.

The scenario is very simple on how the Premier League winner would be decided today. If Manchester City win their game against Brighton, they go on to lift the title irrespective of the result from Liverpool's game. However, if Manchester City either lose or draw the game against Brighton, Liverpool will have a realistic chance of securing the title.

Liverpool will just have to win their final game and they could lift the title. However, if both Liverpool is held on to draw too, they still have a chance if Manchester lose their final with a goal difference of more than 4.

The most interesting scenario will be when Manchester City lose their final game 0-4 to Brighton and Liverpool are involved in a 4-4 draw ith Wolves. Both teams will be stuck on equal points (95) and similar goal difference(+65) and hence, the Premier League winners will not be decided today.

A playoff match will be played at a neutral venue between both these teams and the winner of that game would lift the Premier League title. Although it is highly unlikely that the Premier League title race would pan out this way, it would still be an extremely unique scenario and an interesting case to consider.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Pep Guardiola Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Premier League: Combinations that could lead to a title playoff between Liverpool and Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The final day tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool is a testament to the league's greatness 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 - Five bold predictions for final matchday
RELATED STORY
3 factors which might determine the ultimate winner of the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of May 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester City will beat Liverpool to the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Liverpool and Man City: Shedding light on the psychology of a Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 strikers to reach 50 league goals for a single club in the fastest time
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
5 Early contenders for the Premier League Player Of The Year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us