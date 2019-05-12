Find out the scenario where the Premier League winner could be decided by a playoff match at a neutral venue

Premier League title race has entered the final day of the competition

Manchester City and Liverpool have been involved in a Premier League title race this season which will be remembered for a very long time. Despite the League entering its final day, the Premier League winner is yet to be decided which shows how intensely both the teams have competed this season.

Manchester City are at the top of the table right now having 95 points with a goal difference of +69. On the other hand, Liverpool is just below them, 94 points with a goal difference of +65. Both teams have 1 game in hand with Manchester City playing 17th placed Brighton & Hove Albion away while Liverpool will go against the 7th placed Wolves at Anfield.

The scenario is very simple on how the Premier League winner would be decided today. If Manchester City win their game against Brighton, they go on to lift the title irrespective of the result from Liverpool's game. However, if Manchester City either lose or draw the game against Brighton, Liverpool will have a realistic chance of securing the title.

Liverpool will just have to win their final game and they could lift the title. However, if both Liverpool is held on to draw too, they still have a chance if Manchester lose their final with a goal difference of more than 4.

The most interesting scenario will be when Manchester City lose their final game 0-4 to Brighton and Liverpool are involved in a 4-4 draw ith Wolves. Both teams will be stuck on equal points (95) and similar goal difference(+65) and hence, the Premier League winners will not be decided today.

A playoff match will be played at a neutral venue between both these teams and the winner of that game would lift the Premier League title. Although it is highly unlikely that the Premier League title race would pan out this way, it would still be an extremely unique scenario and an interesting case to consider.