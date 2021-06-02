Finland vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Finland prepare for their first-ever European Championship with a friendly fixture against Estonia at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Finland qualified for the continental tournament in November 2019, finishing second behind Italy in Group J of the qualifiers. Estonia did not qualify for the tournament and this will be their only international friendly scheduled this month.

Finland will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with a game against Nordic rivals Denmark on 12 June.

Finland vs Estonia Head-to-Head

The two northern European rivals have squared off 32 times across all competitions. Most of their meetings have been in friendly fixtures but they have also met thrice in competitive fixtures.

Huuhkajat have the better record in the fixture, having won 17 matches, while Estonia have been victorious on eight occasions. The spoils have been shared seven times in this fixture.

The last eight encounters have all produced decisive results, with five games going the home side's way and Sinisärgid winning the remaining three games.

The two sides last met in a friendly fixture in 2019. The game at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha ended in a 2-1 win for Estonia.

Finland form guide across all competitions: L-L-D-D-L

Estonia form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-L-D

Finland vs Estonia Team News

Finland

Striker Teemu Pukki is the only injury concern for the hosts at the moment. Captain Tim Sparv returned to the field after a long spell on the sidelines in their friendly game against Sweden last month.

Injury: Teemu Pukki

Suspension: None

Estonia

The visiting team won 1-0 in their Baltic Cup match against Lithuania and are expected to field a similar starting XI here. They announced a 26-man squad for the competition. They have no known injuries or suspensions.

Oleme valmis! Meeste koondis kohtub täna Balti turniiri esimeses mängus Leeduga. Otseülekanne algab ETV2 vahendusel kell 18.50. #eestikoondis #südamejapalliga #balticcup pic.twitter.com/2N1yCqSVJ4 — Eesti jalgpall (@eestijalgpall) June 1, 2021

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Finland vs Estonia Predicted XI

Finland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukas Hradecky, Paulus Arajuuri, Juhani Ojala, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Pyry Soiri, Onni Valakari, Thomas Lam, Joni Kauko, Lassi Lappalainen, Roope Riski, Marcus Forss

Estonia Predicted XI (5-3-2): Karl Jakob Hein; Henrik Purg, Marten Kuusk, Maksim Paskotsi, Michael Lilander, Sander Puri; Markus Poom, Bogdan Vastsuk, Konstantin Vassiljev; Henri Anier, Robert Kirss

Finland vs Estonia Prediction

Finland will treat this game as just a warm-up and won't risk starting their key players here. Estonia are also expected to take this game easy, as they are back in action in the Baltic Cup a week from now.

We expect the Finns to record a win in this friendly affair, given their better head-to-head record and home advantage.

Prediction: Finland 1-0 Estonia

