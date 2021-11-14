Finland vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Finland are set to play France at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Finland come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Ivaylo Petev's Bosnia and Herzegovina. Goals from Brentford forward Marcus Forss, Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod and HJK centre-back Daniel O'Shaughnessy ensured victory for Markku Kanerva's Finland, who had Minnesota United right-back Jukka Raitala sent off in the second-half.

A second-half goal from Dinamo Zagreb winger Luka Menalo proved to be a mere consolation for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

France, on the other hand, beat Talgat Baysufinov's Kazakhstan 8-0 recently. Four goals from Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, a brace from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and goals from Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann sealed the deal for Didier Deschamps' France.

Finland vs France Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, France hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games and lost one.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with France beating Finland 2-0. A brace from forward Antoine Griezmann secured the win for his country.

Finland form guide: W-W-L-L-W

France form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Finland vs France Team News

Finland

Finland have named a strong squad. Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, Augsburg forward Fredrik Jensen, Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki and Brentford attacker Marcus Forss have all been named. There could be a potential debut for HJK centre-back Miro Tenho.

Motherwell centre-back Juhani Ojala and CSKA Sofia defender Thomas Lam are both out injured. Minnesota United right-back Jukka Raitala is suspended.

Injured: Thomas Lam, Juhani Ojala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jukka Raitala

France

Meanwhile, France have an abundance of superstars to choose from. Despite missing the Manchester United duo of Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane and Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe due to injury issues, manager Didier Deschamps is not short of options.

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, AS Monaco's young star Aurelien Tchouameni and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema have all been named in the squad. There could be a potential debut for Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Squawka Football @Squawka Karim Benzema (35) has now scored more goals for France than David Trezeguet (34).



He moves up to fifth on France’s all time top goalscorer list. ⚽️ Karim Benzema (35) has now scored more goals for France than David Trezeguet (34). He moves up to fifth on France’s all time top goalscorer list. ⚽️ https://t.co/2A5zasWBzd

Injured: Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland vs France Predicted XI

Finland Predicted XI (5-3-2): Lukas Hradecky, Jere Uronen, Leo Vaisanen, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Niko Hamalainen, Robert Taylor, Rasmus Schuller, Glen Kamara, Marcus Forss, Teemu Pukki

France Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Kurt Zouma, Benjamin Pavard, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

B/R Football @brfootball A first-half hat trick.



His first for his country.



Five goals and two assists in his last three games for France.



Mbappe is running the show ✨ A first-half hat trick. His first for his country. Five goals and two assists in his last three games for France. Mbappe is running the show ✨ https://t.co/qgR9bB3gQl

Finland vs France Prediction

Finland have produced some good performances recently. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been supported well by the likes of Marcus Forss and Joel Pohjanpalo. They have some talented players and are capable of causing problems to the opposition.

France, on the other hand, blew Kazakhstan away with their attacking display. There is no denying the quality of their squad, and one only needs to look at the players Deschamps has left out in order to understand the strength of their roster.

France, as against almost all international opposition, will be favourites to win.

Prediction: Finland 0-3 France

Edited by Abhinav Anand