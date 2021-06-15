Finland vs Russia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 13 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of group matches this week as Finland lock horns with Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have made contrasting starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Russia are still reeling from their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium last week and will need to bounce back in this encounter. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Finland, on the other hand, edged Denmark to a 1-0 victory on a day where health and life came first for viewers of the sport. Nevertheless, the Finnish outfit are in second place in Group B and will be intent on making the most of its positive start this week.

Sports site @OptaAnalyst says the @Huuhkajat have a 71% chance of making it past the #EURO2020 group stage. https://t.co/VpS6TvbAds — Yle News (@ylenews) June 14, 2021

Finland vs Russia Head-to-Head

Russia have a flawless record against Finland and have won all four matches played between the two teams. Finland have never defeated Russia in an official fixture and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2009 and ended in a 3-0 victory for Russia. Finland have improved over the years and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

Finland form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Russia form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Finland vs Russia: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Russia need to win this game

Finland have already made history by qualifying for the Euros for the first time in their history and could now further cement their place as formidable European forces with a victory in this fixture.

Russia have scored an astonishing 15 goals in four matches against Finland and have conceded only one goal in the process. Finland have improved in recent weeks, however, and will be intent on ripping up the history books this week.

Finland have had their problems in recent weeks, however, and their 1-0 debacle against Estonia was only their second defeat in five years against their Baltic neighbours. Russia have lost three consecutive matches at the Euros and are winless in their last six games.

Finland have scored only one goal against Russia in the history of this fixture and the goalkeeper at the time was Stanislav Cherchesov, who is Russia's head coach going into this game.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi