Finland vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League returns with its 2020-21 edition this week as Finland and Wales lock horns in an intriguing League B match at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Both teams are in Group 4 of League B and will also have to deal with competition from Ireland and Bulgaria.

Finland has an excellent record in the UEFA Nations League and topped the C2 group in the inaugural edition of the competition. The Scandinavian outfit has an excellent chance to build on its form and can trouble Wales in its first League B fixture.

Wales has enjoyed an excellent couple of years on the international stage but will not find it easy against an in-form Finland side. The Welsh team is suffering from several injuries and will have to be at its best to get its Nations League campaign off to a successful start.

🇫🇮 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 | Check out the latest on James, Levitt and Robson-Kanu over on the Live Match Hub. #TogetherStronger — FA WALES (@FAWales) September 1, 2020

Finland vs Wales Head-to-Head

Finland and Wales have played a total of 12 games against each other and the head-to-head record is a fair indication of the fine margins between the two teams. Both Finland and Wales have managed 4 victories apiece and will to get one over their opponents this week.

Finland has had the upper hand in the recent past, however, and is unbeaten against Wales in its last four games. The likes of Gareth Bale and Daniel James will have to be at their best to pull off a victory in Helsinki this week.

Finland form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Wales form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Finland vs Wales Team News

Finland has a strong team

Finland

Finland has grown in prominence over the past year and has several talented stars to choose from in its squad. Markku Kanerva has a fully-fit team this week and will field his best starting eleven against Wales.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aaron Ramsey is not available for this game

Wales

Wales will have to do without several key players against Finland this week. The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Tyler Roberts, Ashley Williams, and David Brooks have not joined the squad. Neco Williams has been called up by Ryan Giggs and is likely to feature in the starting eleven.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Tyler Roberts, Ashley Williams, David Brooks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland vs Wales Predicted XI

Finland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jesse Joronen; Jukka Raitala, Sauli Vaisanen, Leo Vaisanen, Joona Taivio; Simon Skrabb, Rasmus Schuller, Glen Kamara, Robin Lod; Joni Kauko, Teemu Pukki

R Y A N • G I G G S 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 C Y M R U



The final chapter streams today from 7.30pm.



⏰ Set your reminders:



Facebook - https://t.co/QlIi26V5YJ

YouTube - https://t.co/QPHULbEA1P#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/T5ho6PtDqD — FA WALES (@FAWales) August 30, 2020

Wales Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wayne Hennessey; Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Tom Lockyer, Neco Williams; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore

Finland vs Wales Prediction

Finland has been a resurgent force in Europe and is perfectly capable of springing a surprise against Wales this week. Teemu Pukki has enjoyed an excellent season with Norwich City and will be Finland's key player going into this game.

Wales will sorely miss Aaron Ramsey's creative presence in the midfield and will have to rely heavily on the pace of Gareth Bale and Daniel James to take the initiative in the final third. Ryan Giggs has a massive task on his hands but will be confident of picking up a victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Finland 1-2 Wales

Also Read: Russia vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21