Finn Harps vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | League of Ireland Premier Division 2021

The League of Ireland is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Shamrock Rovers take on Finn Harps on Friday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Finn Harps are in seventh place in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side has managed three wins on the trot and will need to take it up a notch against its opponents this week.

Shamrock Rovers, on the other hand, have dominated the Irish top flight over the past year and will be confident ahead of this match. The Hoops suffered a shock defeat in the FAI Cup over the weekend and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture.

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 🗳️



Vote for your August Player of the Month below 👇



🟢 Dylan Watts

🟢 Ronan Finn

🟢 Graham Burke

🟢 Gary O'Neill#WeAreRovers | #TogetherAsOne — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) September 1, 2021

Finn Harps vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head

Shamrock Rovers have an impressive record against Finn Harps and have won 16 games out of 25 matches played between the two teams. Finn Harps have managed only four victories against Shamrock Rovers and will need to step up this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and have a point to prove on Friday.

Finn Harps form guide in the League of Ireland Premier Division: W-W-W-L-L

Shamrock Rovers form guide in the League of Ireland Premier Division: W-W-W-W-W

Finn Harps vs Shamrock Rovers Team News

Finn Harps need to win this game. Image Source: Irish Mirror

Finn Harps

Mark Timlin is recuperating from a long-term cruciate ligament injury and has been ruled out for the foreseeable future. Barry McNamee and Karl O'Sullivan have recovered from their knocks, however, and should be available for selection.

Injured: Mark Timlin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Shamrock Rovers have a few injury concerns. Image Source: Irish Mirror Online

Shamrock Rovers

Lee Grace and Neil Farrugia are injured at the moment and will likely miss out on this crucial encounter. Roberto Lopes and Gavin Bazunu are currently on international duty and remain unavailable for selection.

Injured: Lee Grace, Neil Farrugia

Suspended: Ronan Finn

Unavailable: Roberto Lopes, Gavin Bazunu

Finn Harps vs Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI

Finn Harps Predicted XI (4-5-1): Mark McGinley; Jordan Mustoe, Ryan Rainey, David Webster, Ethan Boyle; Ryan Connolly, Will Seymore, Mark Coyle, Barry McNamee, Karl O'Sullivan; Tunde Owolabi

The Finn Park roar is back, be part of another big night this Friday as increased attendance is approved!



Tickets are available now for Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers on via https://t.co/prj77X4NAb #UTH



Thanks to @PressRecordVid for the Promo and Match Sponsors Connect Couriers pic.twitter.com/j8nNNIxh77 — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 1, 2021

Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alan Mannus; Max Murphy, Joey O’Brien, Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare; Richie Towell, Gary O’Neill, Graham Burke, Dylan Watts; Rory Gaffney, Aaron Greene

Finn Harps vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Shamrock Rovers are in exceptional form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last six league matches. The Hoops suffered a stunning defeat against Bohemians in the FAI Cup, however, and will need to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Finn Harps can pack a punch on their day and have scored six goals in their last two league matches. Shamrock Rovers are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Finn Harps 1-3 Shamrock Rovers

