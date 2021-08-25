Shamrock Rovers vs FC Flora prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2021-22

Shamrock Rovers are back in action with another UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier this week as they lock horns with FC Flora on Thursday. The two European outfits have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

FC Flora failed to qualify for the Europa League this year after a narrow penalty shoot-out defeat against Omonia Nicosia earlier this month. The Estonian side can pack a punch on its day and will need to put its best foot forward this week.

Shamrock Rovers, on the other hand, have dominated Irish football but will need to be at their absolute best in this fixture. The Hoops are the reigning Irish champions at the moment and will need to overturn a formidable deficit to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Shamrock Rovers vs FC Flora Head-to-Head

Shamrock Rovers and FC Flora are on an even footing as far as their official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of three matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg and last week and ended in a 4-2 victory for FC Flora. Shamrock Rovers suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Shamrock Rovers form guide: W-L-W-W-W

FC Flora form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Shamrock Rovers vs FC Flora Team News

Shamrock Rovers

Lee Grace and Neil Farrugia are injured at the moment and will likely miss out on this crucial encounter. Aidomo Emakhu has returned to training, however, and could be included in the squad this week.

Injured: Lee Grace, Neil Farrugia

Doubtful: Aidomo Emakhu

Suspended: None

FC Flora

Mark Anders Lepik is currently recovering from a long-term injury and will be excluded from the squad. FC Flora are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Mark Anders Lepik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shamrock Rovers vs FC Flora Predicted XI

Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alan Mannus; Ronan Finn, Joey O’Brien, Roberto Lopes, Sean Hoare; Richie Towell, Gary O’Neill, Graham Burke, Dylan Billy Watts; Rory Gaffney, Aaron Greene

Flora Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen; Michael Lilander, Henrik Purg, Marten Kuusk, Marco Lukka; Martin Miller, Markus Soomets; Konstantin Vassiljev, Henrik Ojamaa, Sergei Zenjov; Rauno Sappinen

Shamrock Rovers vs FC Flora Prediction

Shamrock Rovers have been a dominant force in Ireland this year and will be intent on making a mark in Europe. The Irish giants struggled in the first leg and cannot afford a similar debacle on Thursday.

FC Flora go into this game with a two-goal advantage but did face a few problems in the first leg. Shamrock Rovers could potentially use their home advantage to win this leg but will need something special to overcome an imposing deficit.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 2-1 FC Flora

