Hibernians FC vs FC Flora prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The footballing world gears up for a new season of club football this month as Hibernians FC take on FC Flora in a UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday. Both teams have shown tremendous improvement in their domestic leagues and have a point to prove in this game.

Hibernians FC finished in second place in the Maltese Premier League but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The home side has lost four of its last five games and cannot afford another debacle on Tuesday.

Flora FC also secured a second-place finish in their league campaign last season and will look to establish their credentials on the European stage. The Estonian outfit can pack a punch on its day and goes into this game with a distinct advantage.

So our family club, Hibernians in Malta, kick-off their Champions League qualifying campaign v Estonian side Flora tonight.



It comes after Maltese champs Hamrun had appeal turned down by CAS due to a match-fixing case dating back to 2013. https://t.co/UuIY0RIMOY — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) July 6, 2021

Hibernians FC vs FC Flora Head-to-Head

FC Flora have an excellent record against Hibernians FC and have won the only game played between the two teams. Hibernians FC have never defeated FC Flora in an official fixture and will need to step up in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 2-0 victory for FC Flora. Hibernians FC were outclassed on the day and will need to do a much better job this week.

Hibernians FC form guide: L-W-L-L-L

FC Flora form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Hibernians FC vs FC Flora Team News

Hibernians FC need to win this game. Image Source: Football365

Hibernians FC

Hibernians FC do not have much experience in the UEFA Champions League and will have to field their best team in this match. Sergio Raphael dos Anjos was sent off in the first leg and is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sergio Raphael dos Anjos

FC Flora have a strong squad. Image Source: Transfermarkt

FC Flora

Mark Anders Lepik is currently recovering from a long-term injury and will be excluded from the squad. FC Flora are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Mark Anders Lepik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hibernians FC vs FC Flora Predicted XI

Hibernians Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nicholas Vella; Ferdinando Apap, Leandro Almeida, Andrei Agius, Ayrton Attard; Thaylor, Dunstan Vella, Wilfried Domoraud, Zachary Grech; Jurgen Degabriele, Jake Grech

Flora Tallinn or Hibernians - our potential opponents in the second elimination round of @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/IqHN7FaV7D — Legia Warsaw (@LegiaWarsawEN) June 16, 2021

FC Flora Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen; Michael Lilander, Henrik Purg, Marten Kuusk, Marco Lukka; Martin Miller, Markus Soomets; Konstantin Vassiljev, Henrik Ojamaa, Sergei Zenjov; Rauno Sappinen

Hibernians FC vs FC Flora Prediction

Hibernians FC face one of the toughest tests in their history this week and have their work cut out for them against a strong Estonian side. The Maltese outfit was reduced to ten men last week and will need to put up a more robust front in this game.

Rauno Sappinen scored a brace in the first leg and his contributions could prove pivotal yet again this week. FC Flora are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hibernians FC 1-2 FC Flora

