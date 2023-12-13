Dinamo Zagreb vs Ballkani Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023 

Dinamo Zagreb will welcome FC Ballkani to Stadion Maksimir for the final group game of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (December 14th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Rudes at the same venue in the Croatian HNL on Saturday. Sandro Kulenovic's 76th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ballkani, meanwhile, suffered a 5-3 defeat away to KF Lapi in the Kosovo Superliga. Hamdi Namani and Muhamet Hyseni each scored braces to guide their team to victory.

Ilir Daja's side will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat at home to Viktoria Plzen. Dinamo Zagreb's last game in the Conference League came in a 2-0 away win over FC Astana.

The victory left them in second spot in Group C with six points to show for their efforts in five games. Ballkani are bottom of the standings on four points.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Ballkani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Ballkani claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb are currently on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning each of the last four on the bounce.

Ballkani are aiming to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time since March.

Dinamo Zagreb have won eight of their last nine competitive games at home.

Ballkani have scored at least two goals in five of their last six competitive games.

Four of Dinamo Zagreb's last five games across competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Ballkani Prediction

Viktoria Plzen's unblemished group stage campaign to this point means that there is a three-way battle for second spot in the group. All three remaining sides have a shot at advancing to the playoff rounds, with Dinamo Zagreb currently in pole position.

The Croatian champions need only a point here to advance, while Ballkani need to win while hoping that Astana fail to win against Plzen in the group's other game.

Dinamo Zagreb have been dominant at home and we are backing Sergel Jakirovic's side to claim maximum points with a routine win.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Ballkani

Dinamo Zagreb vs Ballkani Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dinamo Zagreb to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Dinamo Zagreb to win to Nil: Yes