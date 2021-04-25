Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus: 5 Talking Points as Alvaro Morata bails out disappointing Bianconeri | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus continued their abysmal form in the 2020-21 Serie A, as they drew 1-1 at Fiorentina. The Bianconeri are now third in the points table but could drop down to fifth if Napoli and Atalanta win their games this weekend.

Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring for Fiorentina, coolly slotted in a penalty to beat Wojciech Szczesny. But Juventus squandered multiple opportunities, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey failed to hit the target on numerous occasions.

Andrea Pirlo introduced Alvaro Morata just after half-time, and the move paid instant dividends. The Spanish international curled in a beautiful goal to restore parity for Juventus.

With both teams failing to find the winner, the game ended in a stalemate. On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the game:

#1 Juventus could struggle to finish in the top 4

Aaron Ramsey in action against Fiorentina

Following their draw against Fiorentina, Juventus ascended to third in the points table, with 66 points after having played 33 games. But they could miss out on the top four, as one of Atalanta and Napoli could overtake them after Juventus missed out on two crucial points.

Juventus now trail Inter Milan and are level on points with AC Milan. The Bianconeri are marginally ahead of Atalanta and Napoli, who have 65 and 63 points, respectively. But both teams have a game in hand on Juventus. If they win their respective fixtures, Juventus will drop down the standings.

For nine straight seasons Juventus have won Serie A.



This year, if their rivals win their games in hand, they are fighting just to stay in the Champions League places. pic.twitter.com/N2Tlw4aVgv — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 25, 2021

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo has a game to forget

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have the best of games against Fiorentina. The Portuguese international rued some easy chances to win the game for Juventus.

Ronaldo endured some uncharacteristic misses and failed to register a shot on target. He has now gone goalless in three games.

