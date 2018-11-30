Fiorentina v Juventus: Match preview, team news, predictions, betting odds, venue & where to watch details | Serie A 2018-19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 100 // 30 Nov 2018, 23:45 IST

Can Juventus make it 5 league wins on the trot?

After clinching qualification to the knockout stages, Juventus will travel to Florence as they hope to continue with their unbeaten start to the season that has seen the reigning champions winning 12 of their opening 13 matches in the league.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, has failed to win any of their previous 6 matches with the win over Atlanta coming in September. In the 6 matches since Fiorentina has scored just 4 goals.

Fiorentina v Juventus: Kick-off Information

Date: 1 December 2018

Time: 16:00 (local time), 22:30 (IST)

Venue: Artemio Franchi Stadium, Florence

Livestream: SonyLIV

Fiorentina v Juventus: Team News

The forward will be doubtful against former employees Fiorentina

Stefano Pioli may be without club captain German Pezzella after the defender injured his hamstring. Marko Pjaca might be given some playing time against his parent club after failing to make an impression for La Viola until now.

Massimiliano Allegri will be without defender Alex Sandro and midfielder Emre Can after the duo misses out injured. Sami Khedira also has been ruled out injured while former La Viola player Federico Bernardeschi is doubtful for the fixture after a groin injury.

Fiorentina v Juventus: Probable Line-up

Fiorentina: Lafont, Milenkovic, Hugo, Ceccherini, Biraghi, Veretout, Benassi, Dabo, Chiesa, Gerson, Simeone

Juventus: Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, di Sciglio, Matuidi, Pjanic, Betancur, Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Fiorentina v Juventus: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Fiorentina: D-D-D-D-D

Juventus: W-W-W-L-W

Fiorentina v Juventus: Head to Head

Fiorentina: 37 wins

Juventus: 81 wins

Draw: 56 draws

Fiorentina v Juventus: Betting Odds

(Bet 365)

Fiorentina: 6.00

Juventus: 1.61

Draw: 3.75

Fiorentina v Juventus: Prediction

Fiorentina has failed to keep a clean sheet in 4 of their 5 previous matches while Juventus are one of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Turin side is expected to make easy work of the La Viola defense with the attacking talent on display for them

Prediction: Fiorentina 0-3 Juventus