Fiorentina v Juventus: Match preview, team news, predictions, betting odds, venue & where to watch details | Serie A 2018-19
After clinching qualification to the knockout stages, Juventus will travel to Florence as they hope to continue with their unbeaten start to the season that has seen the reigning champions winning 12 of their opening 13 matches in the league.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, has failed to win any of their previous 6 matches with the win over Atlanta coming in September. In the 6 matches since Fiorentina has scored just 4 goals.
Fiorentina v Juventus: Kick-off Information
Date: 1 December 2018
Time: 16:00 (local time), 22:30 (IST)
Venue: Artemio Franchi Stadium, Florence
Livestream: SonyLIV
Fiorentina v Juventus: Team News
Stefano Pioli may be without club captain German Pezzella after the defender injured his hamstring. Marko Pjaca might be given some playing time against his parent club after failing to make an impression for La Viola until now.
Massimiliano Allegri will be without defender Alex Sandro and midfielder Emre Can after the duo misses out injured. Sami Khedira also has been ruled out injured while former La Viola player Federico Bernardeschi is doubtful for the fixture after a groin injury.
Fiorentina v Juventus: Probable Line-up
Fiorentina: Lafont, Milenkovic, Hugo, Ceccherini, Biraghi, Veretout, Benassi, Dabo, Chiesa, Gerson, Simeone
Juventus: Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, di Sciglio, Matuidi, Pjanic, Betancur, Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo
Fiorentina v Juventus: Form Guide
The last 5 competitive matches
Fiorentina: D-D-D-D-D
Juventus: W-W-W-L-W
Fiorentina v Juventus: Head to Head
Fiorentina: 37 wins
Juventus: 81 wins
Draw: 56 draws
Fiorentina v Juventus: Betting Odds
(Bet 365)
Fiorentina: 6.00
Juventus: 1.61
Draw: 3.75
Fiorentina v Juventus: Prediction
Fiorentina has failed to keep a clean sheet in 4 of their 5 previous matches while Juventus are one of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Turin side is expected to make easy work of the La Viola defense with the attacking talent on display for them
Prediction: Fiorentina 0-3 Juventus