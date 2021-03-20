Fiorentina vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fiorentina host AC Milan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday as the Rossoneri look to bounce back from their European disappointment.

Milan were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday when they lost 1-0 to Manchester United at the San Siro.

The tie was intriguingly poised at 1-1 after the first leg, and Milan did have their chances in the second leg.

However, Paul Pogba's goal just after halftime proved to be the decisive one in the tie, and sent Milan out of the competition.

Even in Serie A, their recent form has seen Milan well and truly tail off in the title race.

In fact, if Juventus win their game in hand, it would see the Rossoneri drop down to third position. They are currently nine points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

In their last Serie A match, Matteo Politano scored the only goal as Milan lost 1-0 to Napoli in a match that also saw Ante Rebic sent off.

Fiorentina are currently 14th in Serie A, and have just 29 points from 27 games. However, they did win their last game away at Benevento.

Dusan Vlahovic scored a hat-trick for the Viola in tgameame, as they brushed aside Benevento in a 4-1 win.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Milan have won 17 of the last 41 matches between these two teams, while having lost 12 of those.

Alessio Romagnoli and Franck Kessie scored in the reverse fixture at the San Siro when Milan beat Fiorentina 2-0.

Fiorentina form guide: W-D-L-L-W

AC Milan form guide: L-L-D-W-D

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Team News

Fiorentina

Defender Igor is likely to be the only Fiorentina player unavailable for selection in this game.

Injured: Igor

Suspended: None

AC Milan

Mario Mandzukic, Rafael Leao and Alessio Romagnoli are injured, and will play no part in this game. Ante Rebic has been suspended.

Davide Calabria is unavailable after undergoing surgery on a knee injury this week.

Injured: Mario Mandzukic, Rafael Leao, Alessio Romagnoli, Davide Calabria

Suspended: Ante Rebic

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Predicted XIs

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta; Martin Caceres, Erick Pulgar, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Lorenzo Venuti; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rade Krunic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Prediction

We are predicting that AC Milan will win this game against Fiorentina.

The Viola's lowly league position is a reflection of how they have failed to find any consistency in their performances. The Rossoneri should outclass them in this encounter.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 AC Milan