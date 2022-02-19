Fiorentina vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Fiorentina on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina are in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks. La Viola edged Spezia to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. La Dea were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have an impressive record against Atalanta and have won 18 out of 42 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed nine victories against Atalanta and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous game between the two Serie A outfits took place in the Coppa Italia this month and ended in a 3-2 victory for Fiorentina. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-W-L

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: D-L-D-D-W

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Team News

Fiorentina have a good squad

Fiorentina

Marco Benassi and Lucas Martinez Quarta have recovered from their injuries and will be included in the squad. Sofyan Amrabat has returned from international duty and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta and Rafael Toloi have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection. Aleksey Miranchuk and Duvan Zapata remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Aleksey Miranchuk, Duvan Zapata, Jose Luis Palomino

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Alvaro Odriozola; Sofyan Amrabat, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Sottil, Nicolas Gonzalez, Krzysztof Piatek

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Merih Demiral; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Matteo Pessina, Jeremie Boga

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to move into the top four this weekend. La Dea have excellent players in their ranks but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent.

Fiorentina have been historically impressive against Atalanta but have not been particularly successful against them in the recent past. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Atalanta

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi