Fiorentina vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2023

Fiorentina will entertain Braga at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoffs on Thursday (February 23).
The hosts won 4-0 away in the first leg in Braga last week. Luka Jovic and Arthur Cabral bagged braces while defender Cristiano Biraghi registered a couple of assists.
Braga returned to winning ways in the Primeira Liga on Sunday, beating Arouca 2-0 at home. Fiorentina, though, were held to a 1-1 draw by Empoli in their last outing but will fancy their chances of reaching the Round of 16.
Fiorentina vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams met for the first time in the first leg last week, which Fiorentina won 4-0.
- Braga's last 23 games have produced conclusive results, winning 18.
- Three of Fiorentina's last five home games have produced under 2.5 goals, while Braga have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five away outings.
- Fiorentina enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in the Europa Conference League, winning twice and drawing once in three group games. They scored eight goals and conceded just one.
- Braga have lost twice in their last five away games, both against Sporting by a 5-0 cumulative score.
Fiorentina vs Braga Prediction
Fiorentina took a massive four-goal lead in the first leg and are expected to sit back and defend.
Braga could produce a strong display but overturning a four-goal deficit seems beyond their reach. Fiorentina made quick work of Braga in the first leg and could score again. A high-scoring draw could ensue.
Prediction: Fiorentina 2-2 Braga
Fiorentina vs Braga Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes
Tip 4: Arthur Cabral to score or assist any time - Yes