Fiorentina vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025

Fiorentina will welcome Celje to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday. They met in the first leg in Slovenia last week, and the Viola recorded a 2-1 away win thanks to goals from Luca Ranieri and Rolando Mandragora.

The hosts failed to build on that winning form and were held to a goalless draw at home by Parma in Serie A on Sunday. They failed to score for the first time in nine games and will look to return to goal-scoring ways here.

The visitors bounced back from the loss in the first leg with a 2-1 home triumph over Mura in the Slovenian PrvaLiga on Sunday. They conceded in the fifth minute and produced a strong performance in the second half to register a comeback win, with Tamar Svetlin scoring the match-winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Fiorentina vs Celje Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins.

The visitors, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games.

The Gigliati have kept three clean sheets in their last five games. Notably, all three were kept at home.

Fiorentina have won their four home games in the Conference League this season, scoring 15 goals while keeping two clean sheets.

Celje are on a three-game winning streak in their travels, keeping two clean sheets. Interestingly, they have lost four of their five away games in the Conference League this season.

Including qualifiers, the Viola have scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 12 home games in the Conference League.

Fiorentina vs Celje Prediction

The Gigliati have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last six games in all competitions. They have also scored at least two goals in four games in that period. They have won four of their last five home games while keeping four clean sheets and are strong favorites.

Edoardo Bove is a confirmed absentee, and Robin Gosens is also expected to sit this one out as he should return to full fitness for the league meeting against Cagliari. Andrea Colpani, meanwhile, faces a late fitness test. Matías Moreno, Nicolò Zaniolo, and Dodô were booked in the first leg and will serve suspensions here.

Celje's loss in the first leg was their first defeat of the month, and they have won their other three games in April. Notably, they have won just one of their five away games in the Conference League this season and have conceded at least two goals in the other four.

The Viola have a good record in the Conference League and, considering their home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Celje

Fiorentina vs Celje Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

