Fiorentina vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2024 

Fiorentina host Club Brugge at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday (May 1) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal.

The hosts will look to continue their good form on the continental stage. They beat Viktoria Plzen last time out in the Conference League, playing out a goalless draw in the first leg before winning 2-0 in the return at home a week later.

Fiorentina beat Basel 4-3 on aggregate at this stage of the competition last season.

Brugge, meanwhile, are on the hunt for the Jupiler Pro League title but now turn their attention to European duties this week. They beat PAOK in the quarterfinals, winning 1-0 in the first leg and 2-0 in the second.

Fiorentina vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first competitive meeting between Fiorentina and Brugge.

Fiorentina have had four meetings against Belgian opposition in European competitions, winning once and losing once.

Brugge have had 20 competitive meetings against Italian opposition, winning five and losing 10.

Brugge (22) are the highest-scoring side in the Conference League this season.

Nine of I Viola's 14 league wins this season have come at home.

Fiorentina vs Club Brugge Prediction

Fiorentina have won three of their last four games after winning one of their previous seven. They have lost one of their last nine home games.

Brugge, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winning streak and have lost one of their last 11 games across competitions. They have won their last three away matches but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Brugge

Fiorentina vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Fiorentina's last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of Brugge's last six games.)