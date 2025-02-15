Fiorentina vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2025

Fiorentina host Como at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday in Serie A, looking to pick themselves up from a defeat in their last game. La Viola were beaten 2-1 by reigning champions Inter Milan on Monday, just days after crushing them 3-0 on home turf.

An own goal from Marin Pongracic saw the Florence outfit trailing in the 28th minute but Rolando Mandragora equalized from the penalty spot with just a minute of normal time remaining in the opening stanza.

However, the game didn't stay level for long. Marko Arnautovic restored Inter's lead just seven minutes into the second half, from which Fiorentina didn't recover and succumbed to a first defeat in five games.

With 42 points from 24 games, Raffaele Palladino's side are in sixth position in the Serie A table, right behind Juventus. They will aim to pick themselves up against a team languishing near the relegation zone.

Playing in the Italian top flight after 21 years, Como are down in 16th place in the table with a mere 22 points. They've won just five games all season and come into the fixture on the back of three consecutive losses.

Fiorentina vs Como Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 clashes between the sides in the past, with Fiorentina winning on 17 occasions and losing to Como 11 times.

There have been only seven draws in the fixture, but none in their last six meetings. Fiorentina and Como last drew in their 1989-90 Coppa Italia fixture.

La Viola have won their last four encounters with Como, keeping a clean sheet in each of them. Como had won the previous two, although both came in the Coppa Italia (2001-02 season).

Como's last win over Fiorentina in Serie A came back in December 1988, a 3-2 win on home turf.

The Blue and Whites have lost their last three Serie A games in a row.

Fiorentina vs Como Prediction

La Viola are the better side on paper in this encounter, boasting some quality attacking options. Como's fragile defense could be their undoing here as the struggling promoted side may find it too hard to stop them.

We expect Fiorentina to secure a win at home.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Como

Fiorentina vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

