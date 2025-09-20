Fiorentina vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Fiorentina will entertain Como at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are winless in three league games thus far, while the Lariani have registered one win.

The Gigliati saw their unbeaten streak across all competitions end last week as they resumed their Serie A campaign after the international break with a 3-1 home loss to Napoli. Luca Ranieri bagged a consolation goal for them in the 79th minute.

The visitors squared off against Genoa in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw. Nico Paz gave them an early lead, with Alvaro Morata picking up the assist, and they held on to it right until stoppage time.

Defender Jacobo Ramón was sent off in the 88th minute, and Genoa made the most of their numerical advantage as Caleb Ekuban bagged a stoppage-time equalizer.

Fiorentina vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 36 times in all competitions. The hosts lead 17-12 in wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered 2-0 away wins in their league meetings last season.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

They are evenly matched in 26 Serie A meetings thus far, recording 10 wins apiece.

Fiorentina have lost just one of their last seven Serie A home games while recording five wins.

Como, meanwhile, have lost one of their last five away games, recording three wins.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five league games, failing to score in two.

The Gigliati have failed to score in just two of their last 11 home games, including once against the visitors in February.

Fiorentina vs Como Prediction

The Viola suffered their first loss of the league campaign last week and will look to bounce back here. Their goalscoring form is a cause for concern, since they have scored just two goals in three games thus far.

Christian Kouamé remains sidelined with an injury, but Stefano Pioli has confirmed that Moise Kean and Albert Guðmundsson are in contention to start here.

The Lariani head into the match on a two-game winless streak, conceding one goal apiece, and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in four of their last five games in this fixture, though they registered an away win last season.

Alberto Dossena, Assane Diao, and Ignace Van Der Brempt will miss this match due to injuries, while Jacobo Ramón will serve a suspension.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Como

Fiorentina vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

