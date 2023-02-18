Fiorentina vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2023

Fiorentina and Empoli lock horns at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in round 23 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side will be looking to pick up where they dropped off on Thursday when they recorded a huge Conference League victory over Sporting Braga.

Fiorentina placed one foot in the round of 16 of the Conference League as they secured a 4-0 victory over Braga in the first leg of their playoff clash on Thursday.

Italiano will hope their midweek victory can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as the Viola turn their sights to Serie A, where they are currently on a dire run of one point from the last 15 available.

With 24 points from 22 matches, Fiorentina are currently 14th in the league table, level on points with Lecce and Sassuolo.

Meanwhile, Empoli failed to find their feet as they were held to a 2-2 draw by league strugglers Spezia.

They have now failed to win their last three outings, picking up two draws and losing once since stunning Inter Milan in a 1-0 victory when the sides met on January 23.

With 27 points from 22 matches, Empoli are currently 12th in the league table, but could rise level on points with seventh-placed Udinese with a win this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Fiorentina boast a clear upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Empoli have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games against Empoli, with a 2-1 loss in April 2017 being the exception.

Empoli head into the weekend unbeaten in four of their last five away matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since the start of December.

Fiorentina are currently on a run of five straight league matches without a win, picking up one point from a possible 15 since a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on January 7.

Fiorentina vs Empoli Prediction

Buoyed by their comprehensive victory over Braga, Fiorentina will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to end their poor league run. However, Empoli are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches, proving tough to crack at times.

We predict a cagey affair at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Empoli

Fiorentina vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Fiorentina’s last five league matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of Empoli’s last seven outings)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes