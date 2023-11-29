Fiorentina vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Fiorentina will entertain Genk at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far.

The hosts are at the top of the Group F standings, leading the visitors by two points. The home team made it two wins on the trot earlier this month as M'Bala Nzola's eighth-minute penalty helped them to a 1-0 win over Cukaricki.

The visitors have drawn two games in a row in the competitions and were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Ferencvaros in their previous outing. With just two points separating the first and third-placed teams in the Group F table, a win in this match would ensure at least a second-place finish for the hosts. The visitors can go atop the group table if they secure three points from the game.

Interestingly, both teams suffered 1-0 defeats in their first league games back from the international break. The hosts lost to AC Milan in the Serie A and the visitors suffered a defeat against Standard Liege in the Belgian Pro League.

Fiorentina vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the second time. The reverse fixture in September, which was the campaign opener for both teams in the competition ended in a 2-2 draw.

Having drawn the reverse fixture, the hosts remain winless in their five meetings against Belgian teams in European competitions.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the Conference League this season, scoring 11 goals in four games, six more than Genk.

Fiorentina have lost just two games at home across all competitions this season, failing to score in these defeats as well.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in all competitions, suffering two defeats.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five games in all competitions, failing to find the back of the net thrice in that period.

Fiorentina vs Genk Prediction

I Viola has registered back-to-back wins in the Conference League and will look to make it three wins in a row. They have kept clean sheets in these wins as well, though both came against Cukaricki, a team that is playing in the group stage of a European competition for the first time in the 21st century.

They are winless against Belgian teams thus far, drawing three of their five meetings. Vincenzo Italiano does not have any fresh absentees for the match but might look to make a few changes to the starting XI as he looks to improve his team's attacking output, having failed to score in three of their last five games.

Blauw-Wit have an unbeaten record in their maiden appearance in the Conference League, drawing thrice and winning three of their six games, including qualifiers. After a 17-game unbeaten run across all competitions between August and November, they have lost twice in their last four games, with both defeats coming away from home.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their record in the competition thus far, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Genk.

Fiorentina vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolás González to score or assist any time - Yes