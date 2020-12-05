Fiorentina vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fiorentina are set to play hosts to Genoa at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday in their next Serie A game.

Fiorentina come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to AC Milan last Sunday at the San Siro.

Goals from captain and centre-back Alessio Romagnoli and Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie in the first half secured a comfortable win for Stefano Pioli's AC Milan.

Genoa, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Parma last Tuesday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

A brace from former Arsenal and Roma attacker Gervinho sealed the victory for Parma. Uzbekistan international Eldor Shomurodov scored the consolation goal for Genoa.

Fiorentina vs Genoa Head-to-Head

In 27 previous encounters between the two sides, Fiorentina hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost four and drawn 13.

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. The game ended in a goalless draw, despite players like Federico Chiesa, now at Juventus, Gaetano Castrovilli and veteran striker Goran Pandev all featuring.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-L-L

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-L-L

Fiorentina vs Genoa Team News

Fiorentina have no known injury issues, and manager Cesare Prandelli is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Genoa will be without a few players. Goalkeeper Mattia Perin, centre-back Davide Biraschi, captain and left-back Domenico Criscito, midfielder Francesco Cassata and right-back Davide Zappacosta are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Davide Biraschi, Mattia Perin, Davide Zappacosta, Domenico Criscito, Francesco Cassata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Genoa Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bartlomiej Dragowski, Martin Caceres, Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Cristiano Biraghi, Sofyan Amrabat, Erick Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic, Franck Ribery

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alberto Paleari, Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Mattia Bani, Paolo Ghiglione, Lukas Lerager, Milan Badelj, Stefano Sturaro, Luca Pellegrini, Gianluca Scamacca, Eldor Shomurodov

Fiorentina vs Genoa Prediction

Fiorentina have struggled this season. Having lost star attacker Federico Chiesa to Juventus in the summer, La Viola are yet to get going.

Left-back Cristiano Biraghi has impressed, and young talents like Nikola Milenkovic, Gaetano Castrovilli and Dusan Vlahovic have been linked with big European clubs. In Franck Ribery, they have a player regarded as one of the best in the world during his prime.

Genoa, like Fiorentina, have not enjoyed the best of seasons. They sit second from bottom in the table, and four losses in their last five games does not represent a good return. They will have to find form soon or get sucked into a relegation battle.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the league table, and will have to start winning games. Fiorentina have a talented squad and should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-0 Genoa

