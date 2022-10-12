Fiorentina vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2022

Fiorentina and Hearts go head-to-head for the second time in a week in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home team recorded their first win of the campaign in the reverse fixture last Thursday, with goals from Rolando Mandragora, Christian Kouamé, and Luka Jović helping them to a 3-0 away triumph.

The hosts moved to second place in the Group A standings with that win but Hearts are hot on their heels with three points. Istanbul Basaksehir lead the table with seven points and Rigas FC are in last place with just a couple of points.

Fiorentina failed to continue their winning form in Serie A on Monday, falling to a 4-0 home loss to Lazio. Hearts avoided a third loss in a row in their previous outing and held Kilmarnock to a 2-2 draw on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

With three games to go in the group stage of the competition, both teams will be looking to secure a passage into the knockout stage. A win here would go a long way in helping their respective causes.

Fiorentina vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week and Fiorentina kickstarted the rivalry with a 3-0 away win. Hearts will be looking to return the favor here.

Hearts have the third-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding seven goals in three games. Interestingly, all goals came at home while they managed to keep a clean sheet in their only away game of the competition against Rigas.

The Viola have a solid home record this season and have suffered just one defeat on their turf thus far. On the flip side, the have just one win to their name in their last five games at home across all competitions.

Fiorentina vs Hearts Prediction

Fiorentina have a solid record at home and, having suffered just one loss in home games across all competitions, they should be able to secure a positive outcome here.

The Jam Tarts have scored in their last three away games and are undefeated in that period, so they should travel to Italy with some confidence. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Hearts

Fiorentina vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Poll : 0 votes