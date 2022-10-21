Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Inter Milan in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Preview

Fiorentina are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. La Viola were held to a 1-1 draw by Lecce last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best on the domestic front. The Nerazzurri eased past Salernitana by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good record against Fiorentina and have won 27 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 10 victories.

After a run of five defeats in six matches against Fiorentina, Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last 10 games against La Viola in the Serie A.

Inter Milan have won their last two Serie A away matches against Fiorentina and have managed a three-game winning streak against La Viola only two other times in their history - in 1977 and 1980.

Fiorentina have won only one of their last nine matches in the Serie A, with their only victory during this period coming against Hellas Verona in September.

Inter Milan have both scored and conceded in each of their last nine Serie A matches away from home, with three goals scored in each game during this run.

Inter Milan are on a run of 19 matches without a draw in the Serie A - the longest such run in the competition at the moment.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have improved over the past month and will need to work hard to move into the Serie A top four. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fiorentina are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-3 Inter Milan

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

