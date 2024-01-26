Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Napoli to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 30 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 11 victories.

Inter Milan have played out a total of 55 draws against Fiorentina in the Serie A - they have played out a higher number of draws only against AC Milan in the competition.

Fiorentina have won only one of their last 13 matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin away from home last year.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home against Fiorentina in the Serie A, winning their last three such matches in the competition.

Fiorentina have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last four matches in the Serie A.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have been in impressive form so far this season and will need to work hard to compete with Juventus for the league title. The likes of Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-3 Inter Milan

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes