Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2025

Inter Milan visit the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday to face off with Fiorentina in Serie A, looking to return to winning ways. The Nerazzurri salvaged a late 1-1 draw in the Derby della Madonnina at the weekend, as Stefan De Vrij's 93rd-minute equalizer pegged AC Milan back.

It extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches but they remained three points adrift of leaders Napoli with a game in hand. However, a win on Thursday should see the Italian champions climb back into the top position on goal difference.

That is far easier said than done, as La Viola are on the up right now, winning their last two league matches. Following a 2-1 win over Lazio on 27 January, the Florence outfit overcame Genoa by an identical scoreline.

With 39 points from 22 games, Raffaele Palladino's side are in sixth position of the Serie A standings, just one adrift of Juventus with a game in hand. But now, against the reigning league champions, Fiorentina face another stern test of their mettle.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 188 clashes between the sides in the past, with Inter Milan winning on 80 occasions and losing to Fiorentina just 50 times.

The Nerazzurri have won their last three clashes against La Viola.

Since their epic 5-4 victory over Inter in April 2017, Fiorentina have beaten them just once in the next 17 games: a narrow 1-0 win at the San Siro in April 2023.

This fixture hasn't seen a draw in the last five meetings between Fiorentina and Inter.

Filippo Inzaghi's side are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

After going seven games without a victory in all competitions, La Viola have won their last two. They haven't won three in a row since November 2024.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction

The Nerazzurri are on a great run of form and come into the fixture as favorites to prevail, also considering their brilliant record against Fiorentina.

With the title race heating up, Inter Milan know that the margin for error is getting small and they could come flying out of the blocks here in search of a victory. We expect the Nerazzurri to secure a valuable three points against the Viola.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-3 Inter Milan

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Milan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

