Fiorentina vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

The Coppa Italia is back with a set of round-of-16 fixtures this week as Inter Milan take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Wednesday. Inter Milan have suffered a slight slump in recent weeks and need to step up to the plate in this game.

Inter Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and will want to recover from recent setbacks against AS Roma and Sampdoria. The Nerazzurri have a few issues to address in their squad and will want to bounce back in this game.

Fiorentina have been inconsistent in recent weeks but did manage to edge Cagliari to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the weekend. La Viola are one of the dark horses in the Coppa Italia and will look to pull off an upset this week.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have an excellent record against Fiorentina and have won 20 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two teams. Fiorentina have managed only seven victories against Inter Milan and have a point to prove in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams in the Serie A last year ended in an exhilarating 4-3 victory for Inter Milan. Fiorentina tormented Antonio Conte's side on the day and will want to put in a similar performance in this game.

Fiorentina form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Inter Milan form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Team News

Patrick Cutrone is currently injured

Fiorentina

Fiorentina will have to do without Franck Ribery and former AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone going into this game. La Viola have a strong squad and will want to make a statement against Inter Milan this week.

Injured: Patrick Cutrone, Franck Ribery

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vecino is unavailable at the moment

Inter Milan

Matias Vecino, Danilo D'Ambrosio, and Andrea Pinamonti are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Inter Milan did not do justice to their second-half performance against AS Roma and will need to step up in this match.

Injured: Matias Vecino, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Andrea Pinamonti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Igor, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Cristiano Biraghi, Gaetano Castrovilli, Borja Valero, Sofyan Amrabat, Martin Caceres; Christian Kouame, Dusan Vlahovic

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Ashely Young; Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction

Fiorentina have flattered deceive on several occasions this season but can pull off the occasional upset. La Viola stunned Juventus into submission last month and will need to summon all their talent to stand a chance against Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are slightly vulnerable at the moment but have a squad peppered with exceptional players. The Nerazzurri have been a robust outfit under Antonio Conte and will want to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Inter Milan

