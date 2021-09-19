Fiorentina vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fiorentina are set to play Inter Milan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Tuesday in Serie A.

Fiorentina come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Davide Ballardini's Genoa in the league. Second-half goals from Italian midfielders Riccardo Saponara and Giacomo Bonaventura ensured victory for Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina. Veteran left-back Domenico Criscito scored the consolation goal for Genoa late in the second-half.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna 6-1 in Serie A. Goals from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar, midfielders Nicolo Barella and Matias Vecino and a second-half brace from Bosnia and Herzegovina international Edin Dzeko secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.

Young defender Arthur Theate scored the consolation goal for Bologna.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost six and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Fiorentina 2-0. Goals from Italy international Nicolo Barella and Croatian winger Ivan Perisic sealed the deal for Inter Milan.

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-L

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-W

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Team News

Fiorentina

Fiorentina will be without young goalkeeper Michele Cerofolini and full-back Lorenzo Venuti. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Vincenzo Italiano is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lorenzo Venuti, Michele Cerofolini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Stefano Sensi and young Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao. There are doubts over the availability of Argentine forward Joaquin Correa.

Injured: Gabriel Brazao, Stefano Sensi

Doubtful: Joaquin Correa

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bartlomiej Dragowski, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Erick Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic, Nicolas Gonzalez

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Denzel Dumfries, Matias Vecino, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Prediction

Fiorentina have assembled a good squad, and in manager Vinceno Italiano they have a talented man at the helm. Young stars like Dusan Vlahovic, Gaetano Castrovilli and Nikola Milenkovic are highly rated and have produced some excellent performances.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after a strong performance against Real Madrid and the 6-1 win over Bologna. Juventus' poor start means that Inter Milan will once again be targeting the Serie A title.

Also Read

Both teams are good, and have enjoyed strong starts. However, Inter Milan should edge past Fiorentina.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Inter Milan

Edited by Abhinav Anand