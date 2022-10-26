Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022

Fiorentina will host Istanbul Basaksehir at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Group A of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 27).

The Turkish Super Lig side are one of just five teams who are unbeaten in the Conference League and will look to keep that run going.

Fiorentina failed to find their feet in Serie A at the weekend, as they fell to a 4-3 loss against Inter Milan.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men have now failed to win their last four league outings, claiming one point from a possible 12 since a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona in September.

Fiorentina will now turn their attention to the Conference League. They are on a two-match winning streak and are second in Group A with seven points from four games.

Meanwhile, Istanbul were denied a third win on the trot on Saturday, when they fell to a 1-0 loss at Fenerbahce.

Before that, they were unbeaten in 12 away games across competitions since April, winning eight and drawing four. Fiorentina have picked up three wins and a draw from their four Conference League games and sit atop Group A with ten points.

Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Fiorentina and Istanbul, with the Turkish outfit claiming a 3-0 victory in September’s first meeting.

Istanbul are unbeaten in their four Conference League games this season, claiming three wins and a draw.

Fiorentina have won just once of their last four games across competitions, beating Hearts 5-1 on October 13..

Istanbul head into the midweek clash unbeaten in all but one of their last 13 games since the start of April, claiming eight wins and four draws.

Fiorentina have won their last two Conference League games, scoring an impressive eight goals and conceding once.

Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

Fiorentina, who have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks, face an Istanbul team who will look to make an immediate reaction to last weekend’s loss to Fenerbahce. Both teams couldl cancel out each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been three fewer than three goals scored in four of Istanbul's last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of Fiorentina’s last eight games.)

