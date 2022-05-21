Fiorentina vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st May 2022

Fiorentina will welcome Juventus to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in their final 2021-22 Serie A game on Saturday.

Juventus are comfortably in fourth place in the league standings, enjoying a seven-point lead over Lazio. So the outcome of this game won't impact their position in the standings. They have achieved the objective of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League despite missing out on the league title for two years.

However, there's a lot at stake for Fiorentina in this game, as they need to secure a win to be eligible for the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. Just one win in their last five league games have seen them fall out of contention. They suffered a 4-1 defeat against Sampdoria at home last time around.

Juventus are also winless in their last two league outings, playing out a 2-2 draw against Lazio last time around.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 187 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1928. As one would expect, Juventus have the better record in this fixture, leading 89-40 in wins, while 58 games have ended in draws.

Juventus have a 100% record in their three meetings against Fiorentina this term, keeping a clean sheet in two Coppa Italia meetings and also in the first league meeting.

Fiorentina are without a win against the Old Lady at home since 2017, while their last win in this fixture came in 2020 at the Juventus Stadium.

The hosts have played the fewest draws in Serie A this season (5), while only AC Milan and Inter Milan have lost fewer games (5 apiece) than Juventus (7).

Despite conceding 51 goals this season, the hosts have conceded the fewest shots on target per game in the Italian top flight (9.6).

Juventus have conceded the fewest goals from open play in Serie A this season (17), while La Viola have conceded just one goal from counter-attacks this season; only Inter and Sassuolo are yet to concede from counter-attacks this season.

Juventus are undefeated in 21 of their last 23 away games against Fiorentina across competitions, while they are also unbeaten in 21 of their last 23 Serie A outings.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Prediction

The hosts have four clean sheets in their last five home games in Serie A, recording four wins, though three of them have been by one-goal margins.

Juventus, meanwhile, have scored 12 goals in their last six away games in the league, and the odds of them finding the back of the net in this one look good. However, Fiorentina have one of the best home records in the league and should be able to put up a good fight against the Bianconeri.

Juventus might opt to give their academy players a start here, as the game is a mere formality for them, so Fiorentina might be able to earn at least a point. The hosts should eke out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Juventus to score first - Yes.

Edited by Bhargav