Fiorentina vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Hellas Verona to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 27 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Juventus' six victories.

Juventus have won a total of 80 matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A - the most defeats suffered by La Viola against a single opponent in the competition.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last four matches at home against Juventus in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since 1992.

After an unbeaten run of five matches in the Serie A, Fiorentina have lost each of their last two matches in the competition.

Fiorentina have failed to find the back of the net in their last two matches at home in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since May 2019.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have grown in stature under Massimiliano Allegri and have been in impressive form in recent weeks. The likes of Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Fiorentina have not been at their best this month and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Juventus are the better team at the moment and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Juventus

Fiorentina vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes