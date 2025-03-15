Fiorentina vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Fiorentina will welcome Juventus to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday. Both teams have registered 13 wins in 28 league games and the fourth-placed visitors lead the eighth-placed Viola by seven points.

The hosts have been in poor form recently and have lost four of their last five league games. After a 2-1 away loss to Napoli in Serie A last week, they registered a 3-1 home win over Panathinaikos in the UEFA Conference League round of 16 second leg on Thursday.

Goals from Rolando Mandragora, Albert Guðmundsson, and Moise Kean helped them overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

The Bianconeri saw their winning streak in Serie A end after five games last week, as they fell to a 4-0 home loss to Atalanta. They failed to score for the first time in Serie A in 2025 and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 193 times in competitive games. Bianconeri have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 92 wins. The hosts have 41 wins and 60 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have outscored Viola 45-43 in 28 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (25).

The Old Lady are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts and the reverse fixture in December ended in a 2-2 draw.

Fiorentina have won four of their last five home games in all competitions, scoring nine goals.

Juventus have drawn 13 games in Serie A this season, more than any other team in the Italian top flight.

Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have suffered nine losses in Serie A this season, with only Udinese (11) suffering more defeats among the top 10 teams in the competition.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Prediction

The Gigliati have been a bit inconsistent in their recent games, with five wins and five losses in their last 10 outings across all competitions. They have won three of their last four league games at home, keeping two clean sheets. They have failed to score in three of their last six home games against the visitors.

Andrea Colpani will miss this match due to a foot injury. Edoardo Bove is also unlikely to start here. Raffaele Palladino is expected to field an almost unchanged starting XI from their win over Panathinaikos.

The Bianconeri have lost four of their last 10 games in all competitions, with three of these defeats registered at home. After being winless in their first three Serie A away games of the year, they have won their last two games, scoring three goals.

Thiago Motta will be without the services of Bremer, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Douglas Luiz due to injuries. Francisco Conceição and Nicolò Savona are fit enough to start from the bench.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they are expected to play out a closely contested draw.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus

Fiorentina vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

