Fiorentina vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Fiorentina and Juventus are set to clash at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in the first leg semi-final fixture of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

The hosts secured a place in the final four with a 3-2 win over Atalanta as Nikola Milenković scored the winning goal in the third minute of injury time. Juventus overcame Sassuolo with a 2-1 win a fortnight ago as they took another step in their title defense.

The visiting side secured a 3-2 win at Empoli in their previous Serie A outing, with former Fiorentina man Dusan Vlahovic bagging a brace. Fiorentina suffered a 2-1 loss at Sassuolo.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Head-to-Head

The two fierce rivals have locked horns 185 times across all competitions since Juve's 11-0 win in their first-ever meeting in 1928. The Bianconeri lead 87-40 in wins while 58 games have ended in draws.

The Viola have been the better side in the Coppa Italia meetings so far, securing six wins in 14 games. Juventus have four wins while four games have ended in draws.

They last met at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A action in November, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for the then hosts.

Fiorentina form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Fiorentina vs Juventus Team News

Fiorentina

The home side have a clean bill of health for the first-leg tie but Lucas Martinez Quarta will miss the game having picked up a red card in the quarter-final against Atalanta.

Injured: None

Suspended: Lucas Martinez Quarta

Juventus

The visiting side have a lengthy list of absentees for the game. Denis Zakaria became the latest player to be sidelined as he picked up a muscle injury last week. Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Federico Bernardeschi and Giorgio Chiellini are also dealing with muscle injuries.

Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge are out for the season with knee injuries while Weston McKennie is ruled out with a foot injury.

Injured: Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini, Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Juventus Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano (GK); Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi, Alvaro Odriozola; Sofyan Amrabat, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Sottil, José Callejón, Krzysztof Piatek

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mattia Perin (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Luca Pellegrini; Moise Kean, Manuel Locatelli, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot; Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Fiorentina vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus are the home side's fiercest rivals. Players who switch allegiances to the Turin giants are usually given hostile treatment by the home fans, so Vlahovic might face a tough outing in the first leg.

While the hosts will be looking to take advantage of Juve's depleted squad, the reigning champions have too much to offer here and are expected to take away a draw from this first leg.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus

Edited by Peter P

