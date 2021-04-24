Fiorentina vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fiorentina host Juventus in Serie A on Sunday as Andrea Pirlo's men continue their march towards finishing in the top four.

Juventus are currently fourth in the league, one point behind AC Milan in second.

The Bianconeri looked in a strong position to finish in the top four last week, but their loss to Atalanta cast doubt over their chances. Pirlo will know that his side cannot afford any more slip-ups as the campaign reaches its end.

Meanwhile, Giuseppe Iacini's Fiorentina side are currently 13th on the table, only five points off the relegation zone.

A win on Sunday would potentially take La Viola to 12th place and a step closer to guaranteeing their safety. Iacini's side, however, have been in terrible form of late, having won only one of their last five games.

This is a must-win game for Juventus, and they cannot afford to drop any points against a struggling Fiorentina side.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Head-to-Head

As expected, Juventus have dominated the recent head-to-head meetings between the two sides. The Bianconeri have won three of their last five league meetings, with Fiorentina only winning one.

La Viola did, however, come away as 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Fiorentina Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

Juventus Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Fiorentina vs Juventus Team News

Juventus will hope to have Federico Chiesa back for the game

Fiorentina

Giuseppe Iacini will welcome back Nikola Milenkovic to the squad after the defender served his one-match ban. However, Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura will not be available due to suspension.

Aleksandr Kokorin and Borja Valero have both been ruled out for the game due to injury.

Injured: Aleksandr Kokorin, Borja Valero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Giacomo Bonaventura

Juventus

Andrea Pirlo will be sweating on the fitness of Federico Chiesa after the young midfielder appeared to injure his hamstring. That issue kept him out of the game against Parma in midweek.

Merih Demiral was also left out of the squad against Parma due to muscle fatigue, but should return against Fiorentina on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Federico Chiesa

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Juventus Predicted XI

Fiorentia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Martin Caceres, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Cristiano Biraghi, Gaetano Castrovilli, Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Lorenzo Venuti; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Danilo; Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur, Juan Cuadrado; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Fiorentina vs Juventus Prediction

It's hard to see Fiorentina getting anything from this game. Andrea Pirlo's side should have too much quality for La Viola.

We predict a comfortable win for Juventus.

Prediction: Fiorentina 0-2 Juventus