Fiorentina vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Fiorentina are set to play Juventus at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday in Serie A.
Fiorentina come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Andrea Sottil's Udinese in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Portuguese striker Beto secured the win for Udinese.
Juventus, on the other hand, beat Luca Gotti's Spezia 2-0 in the league. Goals from Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic and Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.
Fiorentina vs Juventus Head-to-Head
In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost six and drawn nine.
The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Fiorentina beating Juventus 2-0. Goals from Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan and Argentine forward Nicolas Gonzalez ensured victory for Fiorentina.
Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: L-D-D-W
Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-D-D-W
Fiorentina vs Juventus Team News
Fiorentina
Fiorentina will be without Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez and midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli, while there are doubts over the availability of Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski and Ghana international Alfred Duncan. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Vincenzo Italiano is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Nicolas Gonzalez, Gaetano Castrovilli
Doubtful: Szymon Zurkowski, Alfred Duncan
Suspended: None
Juventus
Meanwhile, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of winger Federico Chiesa, French midfielder Paul Pogba, veteran centre-back Leonardo Bonucci and Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge.
Injured: Leonardo Bonucci, Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Fiorentina vs Juventus Predicted XI
Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano, Lorenzo Venuti, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora, Marco Benassi, Christian Kouame, Luka Jovic, Jonathan Ikone
Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic
Fiorentina vs Juventus Prediction
Fiorentina finished 7th last season, and have endured a quiet start this time around, winning only one of their first four league fixtures. They have added Luka Jovic, Antonin Barak and Pierluigi Gollini to the squad, with Jovic in particular having a big point to prove following a disappointing spell at Real Madrid.
Juventus, on the other hand, have just announced the acquisition of Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, adding to the signings of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Filip Kostic. With both Milan clubs still finding their feet this season, Juventus will be hopeful that they are able to win the league title.
Juventus to win this game.
Prediction: Fiorentina 0-1 Juventus
