Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20, 2023

Fiorentina welcome Lech Poznan to the Stadio Artemio Franchi for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday (April 20).

The hosts secured an impressive 4-1 win in the first leg, thanks to goals from Arthur Cabral, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giacomo Bonaventura and Jonathan Ikone. Kristoffer Velde bagged a consolation for Lech.

Fiorentina drew 1-1 against Atalanta in Serie A on Monday, with Cabral equalising in the second half after Joakim Maehle had opened the scoring eight minutes before half-time.

Lech, meanwhile, were also held to a 2-2 draw in the Ekstraklasa by Legia Warszawa, thanks to Afonso Sousa's second-half brace.

Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times across competitions, with Fiorentina leading 2-1. Both wins have come away from home.

The hosts are on a nine-game winning run in the Conference League, recording back-to-back 4-1 wins.

Fiorentina have the best attacking record in the competition with 30 goals.

Lech have kept more clean sheets (6) than any other team in the competitions this season,

The hosts are unbeaten across competitions since February, winning 11 of 14 games.

The visitors have lost once on their travels since September.

Five of the hosts' last six games have seen under 2.5 goals, while Lech have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six outings.

Fiorentina have scored at least once across competitions since February.

Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan Prediction

Fiorentina are the most in-form team in the Conference League and have won their last nine games. They have scored 16 goals in their last five.

Lech, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four away games but have just one win on their travels in the competition. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in their last two away outings.

Considering I Viola's current form, they're the favourites to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Lech

Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Arthur Cabral to score or assist any time - Yes

