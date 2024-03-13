Fiorentina vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Fiorentina will welcome Maccabi Haifa to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 on Thursday.

The two teams met in the first leg at the Bozsik Aréna in Budapest last week, with Fiorentina registering a 4-3 win in a seven-goal thriller. Antonín Barák, who came off the bench in the 81st minute, scored the match-winner in the fifth minute of added time.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to five games on Sunday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Roma in Serie A. Diego Llorente scored a last-gasp equalizer for Roma in the fifth minute of injury time.

The visitors' poor run continued in the Israeli Premier League on Sunday, falling to a 2-1 away loss to Maccabi Bnei Reineh. Anan Khalaili broke the deadlock in the 16th minute from the penalty spot but Reineh scored twice just four minutes apart in the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Fiorentina vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg last week.

After going unbeaten in eight games across all competitions, the visitors have suffered two consecutive defeats.

The hosts were unbeaten in the group stage of the Conference League, with three wins and three draws.

Maccabi Haifa have suffered just one loss in their last five away games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Fiorentina have lost just one of their last 12 home games in all competitions, recording nine wins.

The visitors have just one win in their seven away games in the Europa Conference League, suffering four losses.

The hosts have kept just two clean sheets in 2024 across all competitions.

Fiorentina vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

The Viola are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, with three games ending in draws. They have won two of their last three home games, scoring nine goals while conceding four times. They are unbeaten in their last eight games in the Conference League, including qualifiers, and will look to build on that form.

Nico Gonzalez and Arthur have some fitness issues and are likely to start from the bench. Nikola Milenković was booked in the first leg and will serve a suspension in this match.

The Greens have seen a drop in form recently, suffering two consecutive losses, in which they conceded six goals. They have just one win to their name in their last six games in the Conference League and are winless in their last six away games in the competition.

Manuel Cafumana was shown a red card in the first leg and will serve a suspension. Interestingly, they are winless in their three away meetings against Italian teams in the 21st century.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the home advantage for Fiorentina, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Maccabi Haifa

Fiorentina vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rolando Mandragora to score or assist any time - Yes