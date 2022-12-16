Fiorentina vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2022

Fiorentina will host Monaco at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The home side have had mixed results this season but have found good form in recent weeks and are now pushing for European places, although they remain quite some distance away. They were, however, beaten 2-1 by defending champions AC Milan in their last competitive outing and had looked set to come away with a point before Nikola Milenkovic scored an own goal at the death.

Saturday's game will mark Fiorentina's penultimate fixture of 2022 and they will be looking to close out the year on a positive note.

Monaco, meanwhile, endured a sluggish start to their season but have since recovered and are now on the hunt for Champions League football. They suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Olympique Marseille in their last league outing before playing out a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in a friendly clash last week.

Fiorentina vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Fiorentina and Monaco.

Monaco have had 13 competitive meetings against Italian opposition. They have won just three of those games and lost seven times while their other three matchups have ended in draws.

Only two of the Viola's six league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Monégasques have picked up 16 points on the road in Ligue 1 this season. Only Paris Saint-Germain have picked up more.

Fiorentina have scored 18 league goals this season, the second-fewest of all the teams in the top half of the Serie A table.

Philippe Clement's men have scored 29 league goals this season. Only Stade Rennais and PSG have scored more.

Fiorentina vs Monaco Prediction

Fiorentina are on a five-game winning streak and have won 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions. They have won their last three home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Monaco, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their previous three games on the bounce. They have won just one of their last five away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Monaco

Fiorentina vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but two of the Monégasques' last eight matches)

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 1606 votes