Fiorentina vs Monza prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2023-24

Fiorentina will invite Monza to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in a mid-table Serie A clash on Monday. The hosts held Club Brugge to a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal second leg and booked their place in the final for the second season on the trot.

In their previous Serie A match, they lost 2-1 away at Verona, ending their three-game unbeaten streak. They remained in ninth place in the league table following that loss.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last six league outings. They have played out two draws in a row, including a 2-2 draw against Lazio last week. They trail the hosts by five points and are in ninth place in the standings.

Fiorentina vs Monza Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just 13 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, leading 8-3 in wins while two games have ended in draws.

Monza were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season but Fiorentina registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture and will look to secure the league double this season.

Fiorentina form guide (Serie A): L-W-W-D-L

Monza form guide (Serie A): D-D-L-D-L

Fiorentina vs Monza Team News

Fiorentina

Riccardo Sottil is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts. A few changes in the starting XI might be expected in this match from head coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Injured: Riccardo Sottil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monza

Patrick Ciurria is a confirmed absentee while Andrea Carboni is a doubt and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Patrick Ciurria

Doubtful: Andrea Carboni

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Monza Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Oliver Christensen; Michael Kayode, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi; Rolando Mandragora, Alfred Duncan; Lucas Beltrán, Nicolas Gonzalez, Christian Kouamé; Andrea Belotti

Monza Predicted XI (4-2-31): Michele Di Gregorio; Samuele Birindelli, Armando Izzo, Pablo Mari Villar, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Matteo Pessina, Roberto Gagliardini; Valentin Carboni, Andrea Colpani, Dany Mota; Milan Djuric

Fiorentina vs Monza Prediction

The Viola suffered a 2-1 loss in their previous league outing, as they rested key players for the UEFA Europa Conference League meeting against Club Brugge. The decision paid off as they booked their place in the final.

They will look to return to winning ways in this match, having won four of their last five home games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

The Brianzoli have been in poor form in their recent league outings, with three losses in their last six games. They are winless in their last three away games, failing to score twice and might struggle here.

Considering the recent form of the two teams and Fiorentina's dominance in this fixture, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Monza