Fiorentina vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Fiorentina vs Napoli Preview
Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit edged Cagliari to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. La Viola were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Torino in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.
Fiorentina vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Napoli have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 23 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 10 victories.
- Fiorentina have won only two of their last 10 matches against Napoli in Serie A and have lost a total of six such games during this period.
- Napoli are unbeaten in their last seven matches away from home against Fiorentina in Serie A and have lost only one of their last 16 such games in the competition.
- Napoli have won a total of 54 matches against Fiorentina in Serie A - their joint-highest number of victories against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
- Fiorentina have opened their Serie A season with two draws and could play a third consecutive such game at the start of the season for the second time in their history.
Fiorentina vs Napoli Prediction
Napoli have been impressive so far this season and will be intent on cementing their status as the league leaders. The away side has good players in its ranks and will be intent on proving its mettle in this fixture.
Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Napoli are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Napoli
Fiorentina vs Napoli Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes