Fiorentina vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina take on Napoli on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Napoli are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been impressive this season. The away side thrashed Monza by a 4-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. La Viola were held to a 0-0 draw by Empoli in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Fiorentina and have won 19 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams. Fiorentina have managed nine victories against Napoli and will need to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Fiorentina. Napoli were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: D-W

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W

Fiorentina vs Napoli Team News

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Fiorentina have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have no injury concerns going into this game. Luka Jovic has been signed as La Viola's main man and will likely lead the line this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a good squad

Napoli

Diego Demme remains the only injury concern for Napoli and has been ruled out of this match. The Neapolitans have made a few signings in the transfer market and will need their new recruits to step up against Fiorentina.

Injured: Diego Demme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Napoli Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Dodo; Rolando Mandragora, Sofyan Amrabat, Alfred Duncan; Riccaro Sottil, Nicolas Gonzalez, Luka Jovic

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski; Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Fiorentina vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have a new-look squad this season and have plenty of work to do to keep up with the league's Milanese giants. With Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens leaving gaping holes behind them, the likes of Hirving Lozano and Victor Osimhen will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden in the coming months.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and have troubled the Neapolitans on several occasions in the past. Napoli are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Napoli

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi