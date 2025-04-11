Fiorentina vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Fiorentina will welcome Parma to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have won 15 of their 31 league games thus far and are eighth in the standings. They trail third-placed Atalanta by six points. The Gialloblu have five wins and are 16th in the standings, with a one-point lead over 17th-placed Lecce.

The Viola were held to a 2-2 draw by AC Milan in Serie A last week. They extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to five games on Thursday, recording a 2-1 away triumph over Celje in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals.

Luca Ranieri scored in the first half, and Rolando Mandragora doubled their lead from the penalty spot. David De Gea put in a great performance and made numerous saves, including one in stoppage time.

The visitors met league leaders Inter Milan last week and produced a remarkable second-half performance to play out a hard-earned draw. They conceded twice in the first half, and substitutes Adrián Bernabé and Jacob Ondrejka pulled them level after the break.

Fiorentina vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 69 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 25 wins. Gialloblu are not far behind with 19 wins and 25 games have ended in draws.

Four of the last five league meetings between them have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in the campaign opener in August.

Fiorentina have won their last four home games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Parma are winless in their last five league outings, playing four consecutive draws.

The visitors have registered just one win in their travels this season across all competitions.

Notably, I Viola are winless in their last three Serie A home games against the visitors, suffering one loss while playing two draws.

Fiorentina vs Parma Prediction

The Gigliati have enjoyed a great run of form, winning four of their last five games. They have scored 11 goals in these games and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won five of their last six Serie A home games while keeping four clean sheets and are strong favorites. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last seven Serie A games against the visitors.

Edoardo Bove is not yet an option for Raffaele Palladino, while Robin Gosens is sidelined with a knee injury. Andrea Colpani missed the Conference League meeting against Celje due to a foot injury and is likely to be rested here.

The Crociati are winless in their last nine Serie A away games, suffering six defeats. They have failed to score in five games during that period. They have scored two goals apiece in three of their last six league outings.

They have a lengthy absentee list, to which Pontus Almqvist was added last week, as he picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and is suspended for the trip to Florence.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the home advantage for the Viola, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Parma

Fiorentina vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

