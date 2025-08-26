Fiorentina vs Polissya Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

Fiorentina and Polissya Zhytomyr will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at the Mapei Stadium.
The hosts hold a comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 away win in the first leg in Slovakia. They went ahead through Oleg Kudryk's fifth-minute own goal while Robin Gosens doubled their lead in the 32nd minute. They were reduced to 10 men when Moise Kean was sent off but Albert Gudmundsson's 69th-minute strike settled the contest.
The Viola followed up their continental victory with a 1-1 draw away to Cagliari in their opening game of the new Serie A campaign. They went ahead through Rolando Mandragora's goal midway through the second half and were seemingly on their course for victory until Sebastiano Luperto equalized in the fourth minute of injury time.
The winner of this tie will book their spot in the main stage of the Conference League while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.
Fiorentina vs Polissya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Five of Polissya's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Fiorentina have competed in the main stage of the last four editions of the Conference League.
- Polissya have kept just one clean sheet in their historical seven games in the Conference League.
- Fiorentina's last five home games in the Conference League have produced three goals or more, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.
- Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in the Conference League (eight wins).
Fiorentina vs Polissya Prediction
Fiorentina have been a consistent presence in the Conference League, having finished as semifinalists last season and finalists in the two seasons prior. The Tuscany outfit will be aiming to go all the way this time around.
Pollisya, by contrast, have less pedigree. This is only their second season of continental football, having been eliminated in the second round of last season's Conference League Qualifiers.
Back the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Fiorentina 3-0 Polissya
Fiorentina vs Polissya Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Fiorentina to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Fiorentina to score over 1.5 goals