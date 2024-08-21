Fiorentina vs Puskas Akademia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024

Fiorentina entertain the Puskas Akademia at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifying play-off on Thursday (August 22). The hosts earned a direct spot in the play-offs, while Puskas came through two qualifying rounds.

Fiorentina have finished runners-up in the last two editions of the Conference League. Interestingly, they began their campaign in both seasons from the play-off round.

They kicked off their new season on Saturday with a 1-1 draw with Parma in their Serie A campaign opener. Captain Cristiano Biraghi scored the equaliser in the 75th minute after La Viola had conceded in the 22nd minute.

Puskas, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, winning seven of their eight games across competitions. They overcame Ararat-Armenia 4-3 in the previous round. In their last outing, they registered a 1-0 home win over MTK Budapest in the NB I on Sunday, with Jonathan Levi scoring a 51st-minute winner.

Fiorentina vs Puskas Akademia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Fiorentina have met Hungarian teams 21 times, while Puskas meet an Italian team for the first time.

Fiorentina have a 100% record at home in the Conference League qualifiers, scoring two goals in each game and conceding once.

Puskas have one win in away games in the Conference League qualifiers, with that triumph coming earlier this month.

Fiorentina suffered two losses in the Conference League last season, with one coming in the qualifying play-off and the other in the final.

Fiorentina vs Puskas Akademia Prediction

Fiorentina will play their first home game of the season. They were unbeaten in their last eight home games of the 2023-24 season across competitions, winning five. They are unbeaten in seven home games in the Conference League, scoring at least twice six times.

They have one loss at home against Hungarian teams. Goalkeeper David de Gea was on the bench in their Serie A campaign opener but could start here.

Puskas, meanwhile, have made it to the qualifying playoff of a UEFA competition for the first time. They haven't scored in two of their last four away games in the Conference League qualifiers..

Considering the 2023-24 runners-up's impressive record in the Conference League and home advantage, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Puskas Akademia

Fiorentina vs Puskas Akademia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Zsolt Nagy to score or assist any time - Yes

