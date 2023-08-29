Fiorentina vs Rapid Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Fiorentina welcome Rapid Vienna to the Stadio Artemio Franchi for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday (August 31).

In the first leg in Austria last week, Marco Grull struck from the penalty as Vienna won 1-0. It was their third straight clean sheet as they remained unbeaten in the European qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Fiorenetina drew 2-2 at home to Lecce in Serie A on Sunday. Nicolas Gonzalez and Alfred Duncan scored in the first half to give La Viola a two-goal lead, but Lecce fought back to force a share of the spoils.

Vienna drew 1-1 in the Austrian Bundesliga against WSG Tirol. Matthias Seidl equalised in the 60th minute after Tirol had taken the lead in the eighth minute.

Fiorentina vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times across competitions, with Fiorentina leading 3-1. Vienna's lone win is their first against Italian opposition.

Fiorentina have outscored Rapid 12-4 in their four meetings, with nine of La Viola's goals coming on the road.

Rapid have had just one defeat in nine competitive games this season, keeping six clean sheets.

La Viola have endured a slow start to their 2023-24 season, with a win and a draw in three games across competitions.

Rapid are unbeaten on their travels this season, scoring 18 goals and conceding once.

Fiorentina have suffered defeats in their last two home games in the Conference League.

Fiorentina vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Fiorentina drew their first home game of the season on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rapid are unbeaten on their travels this campaign, winning three of four games.

With a slender one-goal lead, Rapid could be tempted to play for a draw. Nonetheless, they have a poor record against La Viola, with just one win in four games.

Fiorentina rested a few players in their league game on Sunday, but Vincenzo Italiano is expected to field a strong XI here. Considering their better record in European games compared to Vienna, expect La Viola to win the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Rapid

Fiorentina vs Rapid Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Gonzalez to score or assist any time - Yes