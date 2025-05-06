Fiorentina vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2025

Fiorentina will entertain Real Betis at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinals on Thursday. They met in Seville last week and Betis recorded a 2-1 home win, thanks to goals from Abde Ezzalzouli and Antony.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and after a loss in the first leg, they lost 1-0 away to Roma in Serie A on Sunday. They failed to score for the first time in five games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors extended their winning streak in all competitions to four games on Sunday, recording a 2-1 away triumph over Espanyol in La Liga. They conceded in the 28th minute and late goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Antony helped them register a comeback win.

Fiorentina are looking to make it to the final of the competition for the third year in a row. Real Betis, meanwhile, are looking to earn a place in the final of a UEFA competition for the first time in history.

Fiorentina vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Betis registered a home win and the Viola will look to return the favor here.

Betis are unbeaten in their last eight away games in all competitions, recording five wins.

Only Chelsea (37) have scored more goals in the Conference League this season than the hosts (28).

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last 13 home games in the Conference League, including qualifiers, recording nine wins.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last five games in the Conference League, scoring 11 goals.

Betis have suffered two losses against Italian teams thus far, with both losses registered away from home.

The hosts have registered just three wins in 17 meetings against Spanish teams.

Fiorentina vs Real Betis Prediction

The Gigliati have suffered two consecutive defeats for the first time since March. They are winless in their last two home games in the Conference League, conceding two goals in both games, and will look to improve upon that record. They have two wins at home against Spanish teams, though the last one was registered in 2000.

Danilo Cataldi was injured in the first leg and will miss this match. Dodô was spotted in training and will undergo a late fitness test. David de Gea, Robin Gosens, and Rolando Mandragora are expected to lead the lineup here.

Los Verdiblancos are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring nine goals. They have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last 15 games in all competitions, recording 11 wins.

There are no fresh absentees for Manuel Pellegrini as Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, and Chimy Ávila are sidelined with injuries. Cédric Bakambu and Isco started from the bench against Espanyol and should return to the starting XI.

The Viola have a good home record in this competition and are expected to put up a strong fight. Nonetheless, Betis head into the match in good form and are expected to play out a draw and keep their one-goal lead intact.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-2 Real Betis

Fiorentina vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

