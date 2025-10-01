Fiorentina vs Sigma Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Fiorentina will entertain Sigma at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in their UEFA Conference League campaign opener on Thursday. The hosts were eliminated from the semifinals last season, while Hanáci will play in the league phase of the competition for the first time.

The Viola are winless in their last four games in all competitions, suffering two defeats. They ended their losing streak after two games in their previous outing, as they were held to a goalless draw by Pisa in Serie A.

The visitors have also endured a four-game winless run, playing out two draws. They met Bohemians 1905 in the Czech First League and played out a 2-2 draw. Daniel Vasulin bagged a quick-fire brace in that match.

Fiorentina vs Sigma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Czech teams 17 times in all competitions. They have a good record in these meetings, recording 10 wins.

The visitors have met Italian teams five times in competitive games. They are winless in these games, suffering four losses.

The Viola won their three home games in the Conference League last season, scoring 12 goals.

Sigma have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions, with that triumph registered at home.

The Viola have suffered two defeats in all competitions this season, with both losses registered at home.

The hosts have an unbeaten record in the group/league phase of the Conference League thus far.

Olomouc have failed to score in four of their last six away games across all competitions this season.

Fiorentina vs Sigma Prediction

The Gigliati have registered just two wins across all competitions this season, with only one of them registered at home. Notably, they have a 100% home record against Czech teams and are strong favorites.

Stefano Pioli has confirmed that David de Gea will start here, and Simon Sohm is the confirmed absentee. Moise Kean did not train with the team and is a major doubt.

Olomouc have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their eight games since August. They have suffered five defeats in that period. They failed to score in the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs earlier this season, which is a cause for concern.

The Viola have a good record in the Conference League and considering their home advantage, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Sigma

Fiorentina vs Sigma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More