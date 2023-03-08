Fiorentina vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2023

Fiorentina and Sivasspor go head-to-head at the Stadio Artemio Franchi as the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa Eonference League gets underway on Thursday (March 9).

The Serie A side head into the midweek clash on a run of three straight wins and will look to continue in the same vein.

Fiorentina maintained their fine run of results with a 2-1 win over holders AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday (March 4). They have now won their last three games across competitions and are unbeaten in five games, winning four, since January.

Fiorentina will now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they claimed an emphatic 7-2 win over Braga in the playoffs after finishing runners-up in Group A.

Meanwhile, Sivasspor returned to action last Saturday with a 4-3 loss at Fatih Karagumruk.

Before that, Riza Calimbay’s men missed a month of action after the Turkish Super Lig was suspended due to the devastating earthquake. Sivasspor will look to find their feet as they return to the Conference League, where they picked up 11 points from six games to finish atop Group G.

Fiorentina vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Fiorentina and Sivasspor, who will both look to begin their rivalry on a high.

Fiorentina have won their last three Conference League home games, scoring ten goals and shipping in four.

Sivasspor are unbeaten in three away games in the Conference League, winning two.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men are unbeaten in five away games since a 1-0 Serie A loss against Juventus on February 12.

Fiorentina vs Sivasspor Prediction

Fiorentina have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, claiming four wins and a draw since the second week of February.

Given the gulf in quality between the two teams, the Serie A side should come out victorious against a Sivasspor side still picking themselves up and having played just once in the last five weeks.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Sivasspor

Fiorentina vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Fiorentina’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Sivasspor’s last nine outings.)

