Fiorentina vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fiorentina entertain Torino at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Serie A action on Saturday.

The home side suffered a 3-1 loss in their trip to Stadio Olimpico in their opening fixture of the 2021-22 campaign. They were reduced to 10-men in the 17th minute and ended up conceding three goals due to their numerical disadvantage.

Torino were also defeated in the opening fixture of the season. They conceded a goal in the third minute of injury time in a 2-1 home loss to Atalanta.

Fiorentina vs Torino Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 158 times across all competitions. The fixture has been evenly contested between the two sides with Fiorentina leading 53-51 in wins. 54 games between the two have ended in a draw.

The visitors have been the dominant side in recent meetings and have five wins to their name against one for the hosts. They last squared off at Stadio Grande Torino in Serie A last season in January. Andrea Belotti's 88th-minute goal secured a point for Torino from that game.

Fiorentina form guide (all competitions): L-W

Torino form guide (all competitions): L-W

Fiorentina vs Torino Team News

Fiorentina

Michele Cerofolini is a long-term absentee on account of a crucial ligament injury. Sofyan Amrabat has also been ruled out with a groin injury at the same time he has been linked with a move away from the club and is not expected to start here.

Bartłomiej Drągowski picked up a red card in the loss against Roma and remains suspended for the game.

Injured: Michele Cerofolini, Sofyan Amrabat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bartłomiej Drągowski

Torino

Simone Zaza continues to struggle with a knee injury and is not expected to make this trip to Florence. Defender Cristian Ansaldi has resumed training but faces a late fitness test. Bremer picked up an injury during a training session and won't be taking part in the game.

Injured: Simeone Zaza, Bremer

Doubtful: Cristian Ansaldi

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Torino Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Lorenzo Venuti, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi; Giacomo Bonaventura, Erick Pulgar, Youssef Maleh; Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic, Nicolas Gonzalez

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinković-Savić; Koffi Djidji, Armando Izzo, Ricardo Rodríguez; Wilfried Singo, Rolando Mandragora, Karol Linetty, Ola Aina; Marko Pjaca, Andrea Belotti, Saša Lukić

Fiorentina vs Torino Prediction

There's very little separating the two sides in terms of form and head-to-head record. Both teams managed to score a goal in the previous game and with both teams yet to hit their stride a low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Torino.

